1243 S Orange Drive

Amenities
2BD / 2 BA - $3,750 S Orange Drive | BEAUTIFUL Duplex unit- MUST SEE!! - 2 beds 2 baths Ground UNIT of a duplex. Private pool in back. Vintage building with fully upgraded kitchen with all Gaggenau appliances. Sub zero refrigerator, Double Oven and warming drawer. (built ins.) Spacious, High Ceilings, Hardwood floors throughout, vintage closets and bathrooms. Location is between La Brea Ave and San Vicente. 1 car garage with 1 car parking in front of the garage. Street parking available as well. Move in ready!
Living Room, Dining Room, Sun Room, Walk-In Closet, Front Lawn, Porch, Pool, Heating, Laundry Room, Cable Ready, Redwood Floors, Fireplace, Vintage Building, On-Street Parking
Range/ Double Oven
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
UNIT HAS NO AC but a brand new Heater
NO SMOKING
Application Fee: $35.00
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 year
Submit pets for consideration
(RLNE5758028)