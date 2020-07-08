All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1243 S Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1243 S Orange Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1243 S Orange Drive

1243 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1243 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2BD / 2 BA - $3,750 S Orange Drive | BEAUTIFUL Duplex unit- MUST SEE!! - 2 beds 2 baths Ground UNIT of a duplex. Private pool in back. Vintage building with fully upgraded kitchen with all Gaggenau appliances. Sub zero refrigerator, Double Oven and warming drawer. (built ins.) Spacious, High Ceilings, Hardwood floors throughout, vintage closets and bathrooms. Location is between La Brea Ave and San Vicente. 1 car garage with 1 car parking in front of the garage. Street parking available as well. Move in ready!

Living Room, Dining Room, Sun Room, Walk-In Closet, Front Lawn, Porch, Pool, Heating, Laundry Room, Cable Ready, Redwood Floors, Fireplace, Vintage Building, On-Street Parking

Range/ Double Oven
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
UNIT HAS NO AC but a brand new Heater

NO SMOKING

Application Fee: $35.00
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 year
Submit pets for consideration

(RLNE5758028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 S Orange Drive have any available units?
1243 S Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 S Orange Drive have?
Some of 1243 S Orange Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 S Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1243 S Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 S Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 S Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1243 S Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1243 S Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 1243 S Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 S Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 S Orange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1243 S Orange Drive has a pool.
Does 1243 S Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1243 S Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 S Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 S Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College