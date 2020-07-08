1243 S Orange Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

2BD / 2 BA - $3,750 S Orange Drive | BEAUTIFUL Duplex unit- MUST SEE!! - 2 beds 2 baths Ground UNIT of a duplex. Private pool in back. Vintage building with fully upgraded kitchen with all Gaggenau appliances. Sub zero refrigerator, Double Oven and warming drawer. (built ins.) Spacious, High Ceilings, Hardwood floors throughout, vintage closets and bathrooms. Location is between La Brea Ave and San Vicente. 1 car garage with 1 car parking in front of the garage. Street parking available as well. Move in ready!



Living Room, Dining Room, Sun Room, Walk-In Closet, Front Lawn, Porch, Pool, Heating, Laundry Room, Cable Ready, Redwood Floors, Fireplace, Vintage Building, On-Street Parking



Range/ Double Oven

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

UNIT HAS NO AC but a brand new Heater



NO SMOKING



Application Fee: $35.00

Lease Duration: Minimum 1 year

Submit pets for consideration



(RLNE5758028)