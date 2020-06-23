All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1242 South RIMPAU

1242 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1242 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Spanish, one story duplex for lease in Longwood Highlands. Sunny & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath with many original period details in place. Formal dining room with French windows & small balcony provide an abundance of natural light throughout. Hardwood floors throughout. Approximately 1300 square feet make this space feel more like a single family home. Front gated patio with small garden space as well as a small back yard provide green space for your enjoyment. Full bathroom is complete with tub / shower and built-in drawers for extra storage space for toiletries. Come take a look, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 South RIMPAU have any available units?
1242 South RIMPAU doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 South RIMPAU have?
Some of 1242 South RIMPAU's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 South RIMPAU currently offering any rent specials?
1242 South RIMPAU isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 South RIMPAU pet-friendly?
No, 1242 South RIMPAU is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1242 South RIMPAU offer parking?
Yes, 1242 South RIMPAU does offer parking.
Does 1242 South RIMPAU have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 South RIMPAU does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 South RIMPAU have a pool?
No, 1242 South RIMPAU does not have a pool.
Does 1242 South RIMPAU have accessible units?
No, 1242 South RIMPAU does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 South RIMPAU have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 South RIMPAU does not have units with dishwashers.
