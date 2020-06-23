1242 South RIMPAU

Amenities

Charming Spanish, one story duplex for lease in Longwood Highlands. Sunny & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath with many original period details in place. Formal dining room with French windows & small balcony provide an abundance of natural light throughout. Hardwood floors throughout. Approximately 1300 square feet make this space feel more like a single family home. Front gated patio with small garden space as well as a small back yard provide green space for your enjoyment. Full bathroom is complete with tub / shower and built-in drawers for extra storage space for toiletries. Come take a look, easy to show.