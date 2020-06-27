124 REEF Mall

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub media room sauna

Opulent & sophisticated beach home with elevator in the Silver Strand. 1st floor has 2 BR & huge media room w/wet bar & built-in cabinetry. Fr doors to garden patio. Epoxy coated floor in 3 car garage w/workstation & cabinetry. New 3/4 bath w/Carrera marble. Elevator. 2nd floor main entry w/new wide plank grey washed oak flooring. Large living room w/high ceilings & handsome fireplace. 3 sets of French doors to large living room balcony. Elevated dining room w/wet bar. Kitchen w/gleaming Neolift counters, sit up center island, Wolf, Meile, SubZero appliances. Adjacent fam rm w/gorgeous beamed ceiling & stone fireplace. Powder room w/new tile & wainscoting. 3rd-floor generous master suite w/sitting or office area. Fireplace & double French doors to balcony. Sensational new bath w/steam shower, spa tub, dry sauna, extra large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms. 2 tiered roof deck w/ocean views, terrific for entertaining! Close to shops, marina, beach.