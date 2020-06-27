All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 124 REEF Mall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
124 REEF Mall
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

124 REEF Mall

124 Reef Mall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

124 Reef Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Opulent & sophisticated beach home with elevator in the Silver Strand. 1st floor has 2 BR & huge media room w/wet bar & built-in cabinetry. Fr doors to garden patio. Epoxy coated floor in 3 car garage w/workstation & cabinetry. New 3/4 bath w/Carrera marble. Elevator. 2nd floor main entry w/new wide plank grey washed oak flooring. Large living room w/high ceilings & handsome fireplace. 3 sets of French doors to large living room balcony. Elevated dining room w/wet bar. Kitchen w/gleaming Neolift counters, sit up center island, Wolf, Meile, SubZero appliances. Adjacent fam rm w/gorgeous beamed ceiling & stone fireplace. Powder room w/new tile & wainscoting. 3rd-floor generous master suite w/sitting or office area. Fireplace & double French doors to balcony. Sensational new bath w/steam shower, spa tub, dry sauna, extra large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms. 2 tiered roof deck w/ocean views, terrific for entertaining! Close to shops, marina, beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 REEF Mall have any available units?
124 REEF Mall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 REEF Mall have?
Some of 124 REEF Mall's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 REEF Mall currently offering any rent specials?
124 REEF Mall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 REEF Mall pet-friendly?
No, 124 REEF Mall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 124 REEF Mall offer parking?
Yes, 124 REEF Mall offers parking.
Does 124 REEF Mall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 REEF Mall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 REEF Mall have a pool?
No, 124 REEF Mall does not have a pool.
Does 124 REEF Mall have accessible units?
No, 124 REEF Mall does not have accessible units.
Does 124 REEF Mall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 REEF Mall has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College