Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12352 Laurel Terrace Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:53 AM

12352 Laurel Terrace Drive

12352 W Laurel Terrace Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Studio City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12352 W Laurel Terrace Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Location-Location-Location
Silver Triangle, South of Ventura Blvd, one of the best elementary school districts in LA county! Updated, complete with Viking stainless steel appliances, high-quality cabinets and granite counter tops, this , tri-level 4BD/4BA single family will be available for immediate occupancy! Located near to numerous transportation thoroughfares, Universal Studios, restaurants, recreation centers (Runyon Canyon, Laurel Canyon, LA River Bike Path, tennis, golf, etc.), nightlife, and much more. Other features include central air, hardwood floors, custom-built interior plantation shutters for windows, two gas fireplaces, breakfast patio, and two massive terraces for outdoor dining with tree-top and mountain views, large closets, and an abundance of natural light. This one shows very well and wont last. Call and schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive have any available units?
12352 Laurel Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive have?
Some of 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12352 Laurel Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12352 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
