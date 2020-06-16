12352 Laurel Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Silver Triangle, South of Ventura Blvd, one of the best elementary school districts in LA county! Updated, complete with Viking stainless steel appliances, high-quality cabinets and granite counter tops, this , tri-level 4BD/4BA single family will be available for immediate occupancy! Located near to numerous transportation thoroughfares, Universal Studios, restaurants, recreation centers (Runyon Canyon, Laurel Canyon, LA River Bike Path, tennis, golf, etc.), nightlife, and much more. Other features include central air, hardwood floors, custom-built interior plantation shutters for windows, two gas fireplaces, breakfast patio, and two massive terraces for outdoor dining with tree-top and mountain views, large closets, and an abundance of natural light. This one shows very well and wont last. Call and schedule your showing today.