Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

12339 Jolette Ave.

12339 Jolette Avenue · (818) 998-0597
Location

12339 Jolette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 12339 Jolette Ave. · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 5+2.5 w/large lot, mtn view + more! (12339 Jolette) - Granada Hills home for lease - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: two-story floorplan w/5BR + 2.5BA + almost 2300 SQF; living room w/fireplace; family room; kitchen w/stove, oven + dishwasher included; breakfast nook; formal dining area; downstairs bedroom + half bath; upstairs master suite w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; washer + dryer hook-ups; 2 car garage w/auto opener; mountain view; extra large backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE1983009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12339 Jolette Ave. have any available units?
12339 Jolette Ave. has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12339 Jolette Ave. have?
Some of 12339 Jolette Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12339 Jolette Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12339 Jolette Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12339 Jolette Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12339 Jolette Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12339 Jolette Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12339 Jolette Ave. does offer parking.
Does 12339 Jolette Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12339 Jolette Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12339 Jolette Ave. have a pool?
No, 12339 Jolette Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12339 Jolette Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12339 Jolette Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12339 Jolette Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12339 Jolette Ave. has units with dishwashers.
