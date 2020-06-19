12339 Jolette Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! 5+2.5 w/large lot, mtn view + more! (12339 Jolette) - Granada Hills home for lease - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: two-story floorplan w/5BR + 2.5BA + almost 2300 SQF; living room w/fireplace; family room; kitchen w/stove, oven + dishwasher included; breakfast nook; formal dining area; downstairs bedroom + half bath; upstairs master suite w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; washer + dryer hook-ups; 2 car garage w/auto opener; mountain view; extra large backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



(RLNE1983009)