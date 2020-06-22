All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12332 Laurel Terrace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12332 Laurel Terrace Drive

12332 W Laurel Terrace Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12332 W Laurel Terrace Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
South of the Blvd. charming and spacious living room featuring a skylight, crown molding, plantation shutters and a stone fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops maple cabinetry and a gas range. Master bedroom with French doors. Dining room has oak paneled sliding glass doors that lead to a low maintenance Italian style patio, complete with a Meyer lemon tree, perfect for entertaining and BBQs. Rustic walls and steps lead partially up the back hill. Detached off-street large 1 car garage, attached behind is a dream studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive have any available units?
12332 Laurel Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive have?
Some of 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12332 Laurel Terrace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive does offer parking.
Does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12332 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College