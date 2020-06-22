12332 Laurel Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

South of the Blvd. charming and spacious living room featuring a skylight, crown molding, plantation shutters and a stone fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops maple cabinetry and a gas range. Master bedroom with French doors. Dining room has oak paneled sliding glass doors that lead to a low maintenance Italian style patio, complete with a Meyer lemon tree, perfect for entertaining and BBQs. Rustic walls and steps lead partially up the back hill. Detached off-street large 1 car garage, attached behind is a dream studio.