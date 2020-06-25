12330 Osborne Street

Amenities

Perfect way to start and end each day! Now for Lease in Pacoima is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome. There is a step-down living room that has a beautiful corner fireplace, as well as sliding doors that leads you out to an open and spacious patio, perfect for adding outdoor furniture. Through the dining area you have the charming kitchen equipped with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are well-lit and offer large closets. The larger of the rooms is Master bedroom that has its own private bathroom, complete with a built-in shelfing unit installed. There is a laundry area as well that can be found in the private 2-car garage. Other features include sleek flooring with baseboard moldings, central AC and lots of storage space. HOA amnesties include a well-maintained exterior with a community pool and spa. Centrally located near popular dining, the Hansen Dam, Discovery Cube, gas stations and more!