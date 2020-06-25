All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

12330 Osborne Street

12330 Osborne Street · No Longer Available
Location

12330 Osborne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfect way to start and end each day! Now for Lease in Pacoima is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome. There is a step-down living room that has a beautiful corner fireplace, as well as sliding doors that leads you out to an open and spacious patio, perfect for adding outdoor furniture. Through the dining area you have the charming kitchen equipped with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are well-lit and offer large closets. The larger of the rooms is Master bedroom that has its own private bathroom, complete with a built-in shelfing unit installed. There is a laundry area as well that can be found in the private 2-car garage. Other features include sleek flooring with baseboard moldings, central AC and lots of storage space. HOA amnesties include a well-maintained exterior with a community pool and spa. Centrally located near popular dining, the Hansen Dam, Discovery Cube, gas stations and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12330 Osborne Street have any available units?
12330 Osborne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12330 Osborne Street have?
Some of 12330 Osborne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12330 Osborne Street currently offering any rent specials?
12330 Osborne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12330 Osborne Street pet-friendly?
No, 12330 Osborne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12330 Osborne Street offer parking?
Yes, 12330 Osborne Street offers parking.
Does 12330 Osborne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12330 Osborne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12330 Osborne Street have a pool?
Yes, 12330 Osborne Street has a pool.
Does 12330 Osborne Street have accessible units?
No, 12330 Osborne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12330 Osborne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12330 Osborne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
