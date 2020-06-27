12314 ROCHEDALE Lane

Amenities

THE DUNLAP RESIDENCE, 1956. Carleton M. Winslow, Jr., AIA. Located in the exclusive architectural enclave of Brentwood's Crestwood Hills, this is a fine example of Southern California Mid-Century design resulting from clear thinking that utilizes a hillside lot to perfection maximizing privacy and outdoor space while evoking the experience of seclusion and serenity. Exposed beams, clerestory windows and glass walls define simple volumes and coalesce to heighten feelings of expanse and space while providing a view corridor of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. The interior plan is spacious and at the same time utilitarian. The updates express the integrity of the architect's design vision. Lush landscaping is period appropriate with specimens such as philodendron, dragon palms, ferns, bamboo, ficas and mondo grass. An oversized 800sf swimmer's pool with spa overlooks a sycamore grove. This is modern living that takes advantage of all that California climate and locale have to offer.