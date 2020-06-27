All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12314 ROCHEDALE Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

12314 ROCHEDALE Lane

12314 Rochedale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12314 Rochedale Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
THE DUNLAP RESIDENCE, 1956. Carleton M. Winslow, Jr., AIA. Located in the exclusive architectural enclave of Brentwood's Crestwood Hills, this is a fine example of Southern California Mid-Century design resulting from clear thinking that utilizes a hillside lot to perfection maximizing privacy and outdoor space while evoking the experience of seclusion and serenity. Exposed beams, clerestory windows and glass walls define simple volumes and coalesce to heighten feelings of expanse and space while providing a view corridor of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. The interior plan is spacious and at the same time utilitarian. The updates express the integrity of the architect's design vision. Lush landscaping is period appropriate with specimens such as philodendron, dragon palms, ferns, bamboo, ficas and mondo grass. An oversized 800sf swimmer's pool with spa overlooks a sycamore grove. This is modern living that takes advantage of all that California climate and locale have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane have any available units?
12314 ROCHEDALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane have?
Some of 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12314 ROCHEDALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane offer parking?
No, 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane has a pool.
Does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12314 ROCHEDALE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College