All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12313 JOLETTE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12313 JOLETTE Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

12313 JOLETTE Avenue

12313 Jolette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12313 Jolette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Situated on a quiet street in Granada Highlands, awaits this charming traditional estate with Pool. Entertain guests in the spacious living room, complete with a warm fireplace, sophisticated hardwood floors and direct access to the home's awe-inspiring outdoor space. Cook to your heart's content in the kitchen featuring ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more. Unwind in the expansive master suite, with En-suite bath boasting a tranquil tub, tile accents and grand shower. Enjoy the California sun in the serene backyard, where you can take a dip in the pool, warm up by the wood burning fire pit, entertain guests under the pergola trellis or relax on your own amidst the home's stunning greenery. Additional features include washer & dryer, garage with space for both parking and storage, hardwood floors and a spacious front yard. Near excellent home schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue have any available units?
12313 JOLETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 12313 JOLETTE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12313 JOLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12313 JOLETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12313 JOLETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12313 JOLETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12313 JOLETTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12313 JOLETTE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12313 JOLETTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12313 JOLETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12313 JOLETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12313 JOLETTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College