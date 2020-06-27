12313 JOLETTE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Situated on a quiet street in Granada Highlands, awaits this charming traditional estate with Pool. Entertain guests in the spacious living room, complete with a warm fireplace, sophisticated hardwood floors and direct access to the home's awe-inspiring outdoor space. Cook to your heart's content in the kitchen featuring ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more. Unwind in the expansive master suite, with En-suite bath boasting a tranquil tub, tile accents and grand shower. Enjoy the California sun in the serene backyard, where you can take a dip in the pool, warm up by the wood burning fire pit, entertain guests under the pergola trellis or relax on your own amidst the home's stunning greenery. Additional features include washer & dryer, garage with space for both parking and storage, hardwood floors and a spacious front yard. Near excellent home schools.