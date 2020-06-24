123 South Catalina Street - 101

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly rehabbed apartment, wood flooring throughout, tons of natural lighting, balcony off living area. Water and trash paid. Laundry onsite. (1) parking space available for additional $50/mo We are Pet Friendly!

Balcony, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room/ Oven / range, Heater & AC Pet Friendly

Beautiful Building Located on Catalina Street between 1st and 3rd.

Mid-Wilshire/Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown!

Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC!

Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway!



Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area.



- Jons Market Place

- Vons

- Ralphs

- Starbucks & Java Twist

- Seafood City Supermarket

- Wilshire/Vermont Station

- Us Post Office