123 South Catalina Street - 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 South Catalina Street - 101

123 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly rehabbed apartment, wood flooring throughout, tons of natural lighting, balcony off living area. Water and trash paid. Laundry onsite. (1) parking space available for additional $50/mo We are Pet Friendly!
Balcony, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room/ Oven / range, Heater & AC Pet Friendly
Beautiful Building Located on Catalina Street between 1st and 3rd.
Mid-Wilshire/Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown!
Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC!
Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway!

Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area.

- Jons Market Place
- Vons
- Ralphs
- Starbucks & Java Twist
- Seafood City Supermarket
- Wilshire/Vermont Station
- Us Post Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 have any available units?
123 South Catalina Street - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 have?
Some of 123 South Catalina Street - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South Catalina Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
123 South Catalina Street - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South Catalina Street - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 South Catalina Street - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 123 South Catalina Street - 101 offers parking.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
