1228 N Mccadden Pl 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Classic 1 Bedroom Hollywood Apartment - Property Id: 92805



This Hollywood Classic is a 2nd floor corner unit, with large windows and tons of natural light. It sits in vintage 9 unit building located in the heart of Hollywood. Featuring newly re-glazed countertops and bathroom, Air Conditioning unit , Secured Storage bin, and 1 gated parking space!!! No neighboring unit below.

Great Neighborhood! Central to Bus tops, Subway, Dash Bus, Restaurants, Shops, Runyon Canyon and more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92805

No Dogs Allowed



