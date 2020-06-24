All apartments in Los Angeles
1228 N Mccadden Pl 4
1228 N Mccadden Pl 4

1228 North Mccadden Place · No Longer Available
Location

1228 North Mccadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Classic 1 Bedroom Hollywood Apartment - Property Id: 92805

This Hollywood Classic is a 2nd floor corner unit, with large windows and tons of natural light. It sits in vintage 9 unit building located in the heart of Hollywood. Featuring newly re-glazed countertops and bathroom, Air Conditioning unit , Secured Storage bin, and 1 gated parking space!!! No neighboring unit below.
Great Neighborhood! Central to Bus tops, Subway, Dash Bus, Restaurants, Shops, Runyon Canyon and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92805
Property Id 92805

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4601679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

