1228 N Mccadden Pl 4

Amenities
Classic 1 Bedroom Hollywood Apartment - Property Id: 92805
This Hollywood Classic is a 2nd floor corner unit, with large windows and tons of natural light. It sits in vintage 9 unit building located in the heart of Hollywood. Featuring newly re-glazed countertops and bathroom, Air Conditioning unit , Secured Storage bin, and 1 gated parking space!!! No neighboring unit below.
Great Neighborhood! Central to Bus tops, Subway, Dash Bus, Restaurants, Shops, Runyon Canyon and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92805
Property Id 92805
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4601679)