Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12267 SAN VICENTE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:10 PM

12267 SAN VICENTE

12267 West San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12267 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12267 SAN VICENTE have any available units?
12267 SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12267 SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
12267 SAN VICENTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12267 SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
No, 12267 SAN VICENTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12267 SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 12267 SAN VICENTE offers parking.
Does 12267 SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12267 SAN VICENTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12267 SAN VICENTE have a pool?
No, 12267 SAN VICENTE does not have a pool.
Does 12267 SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 12267 SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 12267 SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12267 SAN VICENTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12267 SAN VICENTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12267 SAN VICENTE does not have units with air conditioning.

