12264 Chandler Blvd 2

Drop by and preview this nice, unfurnished, 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2nd level/floor Apartment on the vibrant Valley Village neighborhood in L.A.!



* Bright and airy interior with hardwood floor, wall-to-wall carpeted rooms, and built-in closets.

* Lovely kitchen with glossy granite countertops and ample storage in the cabinets and drawers

* Stainless steel kitchen appliances include an oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.

* Shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet with large mirror, and functional toilets.

* Shared washer and dryer along with central air conditioning, electric and force-air heating.

* Theres a common area for BBQ that tenants can freely use.

* 2 carport tandem parking.



The tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, Internet, cleaning, and Fiber Internet. The water and trash will be the responsibility of the landlord.



No pets and no smoking, sorry.



The propertys Bike Score is 76/100. This propertys location is Very Bikeable so bicycling is convenient for most trips.



Nearby parks: Pike Field, Monarch Stadium and Picnic Area On Coldwater Canyon.



237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.2 mile

183 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

230 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.3 mile



Metro Red Line (802) - 1.4 miles



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.



No Pets Allowed



