Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12264 Chandler Blvd 2
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

12264 Chandler Blvd 2

12264 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12264 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Drop by and preview this nice, unfurnished, 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2nd level/floor Apartment on the vibrant Valley Village neighborhood in L.A.!

Features include:
* Bright and airy interior with hardwood floor, wall-to-wall carpeted rooms, and built-in closets.
* Lovely kitchen with glossy granite countertops and ample storage in the cabinets and drawers
* Stainless steel kitchen appliances include an oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.
* Shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet with large mirror, and functional toilets.
* Shared washer and dryer along with central air conditioning, electric and force-air heating.
* Theres a common area for BBQ that tenants can freely use.
* 2 carport tandem parking.

The tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, Internet, cleaning, and Fiber Internet. The water and trash will be the responsibility of the landlord.

No pets and no smoking, sorry.

The propertys Bike Score is 76/100. This propertys location is Very Bikeable so bicycling is convenient for most trips.

Nearby parks: Pike Field, Monarch Stadium and Picnic Area On Coldwater Canyon.

Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.2 mile
183 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
230 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.4 miles

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5343332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 have any available units?
12264 Chandler Blvd 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 have?
Some of 12264 Chandler Blvd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
12264 Chandler Blvd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 offer parking?
Yes, 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 offers parking.
Does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12264 Chandler Blvd 2 has units with dishwashers.
