Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

12252 High Glen Way Available 04/01/20 Guard-gated 3+3 w/den, walk-in closet + tons of amenities! (12252 High Glen) - Porter Ranch 3+3 available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/over 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; den; formal dining area; kitchen w/built-in banquet + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); upstairs master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; central air; carpet + hardwood flooring; washer + dryer provided; backyard; patio; sprinkler system; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; guard-gated community offers pool + spa + tennis court; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2534085)