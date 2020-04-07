All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

12236 Eagle Ridge Way

12236 Eagle Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

12236 Eagle Ridge Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome Home to Porter Ranch!! - Lovely, two-story home located in a 24/h guard gated community of Porter Ranch Estates! The home was Built in 1987. Features: 3/Bed + 2.5/Bath 1903 sq. ft. of living space. Light, bright open floorplan with gleaming wood like floors and recessed lights throughout.
Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the living room, dining area that has high ceilings. The cozy family room has a gas burning fireplace.
All bedrooms are good size. Master suite has private bath with double sinks, and generous closet space.
Two bedrooms share a hallway full bath. Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.
Attached garage with direct access and built in storage cabinets. Fully fenced private backyard with flower beds and mature trees. The community is not far from Porter Ranch shopping and Restaurants and 118/freeways.
Recently painted and available immediately with the lease price of $3500.
For more information please contact Agent: Margo
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5144400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way have any available units?
12236 Eagle Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way have?
Some of 12236 Eagle Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12236 Eagle Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
12236 Eagle Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12236 Eagle Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12236 Eagle Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 12236 Eagle Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12236 Eagle Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 12236 Eagle Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 12236 Eagle Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12236 Eagle Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12236 Eagle Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
