12236 Eagle Ridge Way

Welcome Home to Porter Ranch!! - Lovely, two-story home located in a 24/h guard gated community of Porter Ranch Estates! The home was Built in 1987. Features: 3/Bed + 2.5/Bath 1903 sq. ft. of living space. Light, bright open floorplan with gleaming wood like floors and recessed lights throughout.

Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the living room, dining area that has high ceilings. The cozy family room has a gas burning fireplace.

All bedrooms are good size. Master suite has private bath with double sinks, and generous closet space.

Two bedrooms share a hallway full bath. Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.

Attached garage with direct access and built in storage cabinets. Fully fenced private backyard with flower beds and mature trees. The community is not far from Porter Ranch shopping and Restaurants and 118/freeways.

Recently painted and available immediately with the lease price of $3500.

For more information please contact Agent: Margo

DRE#01709588

Call or Text: 818-231-9811

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



