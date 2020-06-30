All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

12212 Darlington Ave

12212 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12212 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Cozy Private 1 BDR Furnished Guesthouse - Property Id: 180368

Cozy newly remodeled 1 Bedroom Guesthouse with private access. Located in one of the most expensive zip codes in Los Angeles. Only 2 miles away from the beach. Everything is within walking distance. Close to UCLA and Farmers Market.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180368
Property Id 180368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5368246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 Darlington Ave have any available units?
12212 Darlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 Darlington Ave have?
Some of 12212 Darlington Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 Darlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12212 Darlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 Darlington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12212 Darlington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12212 Darlington Ave offer parking?
No, 12212 Darlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12212 Darlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 Darlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 Darlington Ave have a pool?
No, 12212 Darlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12212 Darlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 12212 Darlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 Darlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 Darlington Ave has units with dishwashers.

