12212 Darlington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Cozy Private 1 BDR Furnished Guesthouse



Cozy newly remodeled 1 Bedroom Guesthouse with private access. Located in one of the most expensive zip codes in Los Angeles. Only 2 miles away from the beach. Everything is within walking distance. Close to UCLA and Farmers Market.

Property Id 180368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5368246)