Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***



Conveniently located condo in remodeled building,brand new,never lived in.Furnished with a very modern approach and great vibes,located close to The Grove, The Farmers market,restauramnts,shops. Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-9045

Contact us to schedule a showing.