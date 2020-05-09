1220 MANNING Avenue

Amenities

Newly remodeled modern 3Bed+3Baths luxury townhouse in prime Westwood. The property is a townhouse with no neighbors above or below. Turnkey with new floors throughout, new LED recessed lighting and freshly painted. Open floor plan with lots of natural light coming in from large windows and inside atrium. Contemporary kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter and washer/dryer closet. Large bedroom/den downstairs with full bath. Upstairs Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a guest room with en-suite bathroom. Master has 2 story vaulted wood-beamed ceiling with loft, full master-bathroom w/ two sinks, and large walk-in closet. From master walk out to a large terrace with tree top/city views for outdoor living. Close to UCLA, shopping, restaurants, transportation and the highly rated Fairburn Elementary School. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City and Santa Monica and much much more. Property video available.