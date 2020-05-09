All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:20 PM

1220 MANNING Avenue

1220 Manning Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Manning Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled modern 3Bed+3Baths luxury townhouse in prime Westwood. The property is a townhouse with no neighbors above or below. Turnkey with new floors throughout, new LED recessed lighting and freshly painted. Open floor plan with lots of natural light coming in from large windows and inside atrium. Contemporary kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter and washer/dryer closet. Large bedroom/den downstairs with full bath. Upstairs Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a guest room with en-suite bathroom. Master has 2 story vaulted wood-beamed ceiling with loft, full master-bathroom w/ two sinks, and large walk-in closet. From master walk out to a large terrace with tree top/city views for outdoor living. Close to UCLA, shopping, restaurants, transportation and the highly rated Fairburn Elementary School. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City and Santa Monica and much much more. Property video available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 MANNING Avenue have any available units?
1220 MANNING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 MANNING Avenue have?
Some of 1220 MANNING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 MANNING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1220 MANNING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 MANNING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1220 MANNING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1220 MANNING Avenue offer parking?
No, 1220 MANNING Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1220 MANNING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 MANNING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 MANNING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1220 MANNING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1220 MANNING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1220 MANNING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 MANNING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 MANNING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

