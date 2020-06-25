1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

PRIVATE GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT! Must See Will Go Fast!1 Bedroom 1 Bath 800 Sq Ft A Beautiful Spacious Private Guest House to call home with a private entrance. Located on a lovely tree lined street directly behind the Remodeled Mediterranean Duplex. High 14ft ceilings, New Paint, Restored & Refinished Terra-Cotta Tile Floors, Living room doors that open for indoor/outdoor living. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer Central Air/Heat A shared charming backyard with Grapefruit and Lime trees, Use of deck and jacuzzi spa, Basketball Rim and Net, All utilities included except Cable & WiFi. Fireplace is Not functional Parking on Street NO PETS DO NOT DISTURB Tenants in Duplex. Showings by Appointment Only 24 hr notice Application, Credit, Background check, submitted online only. https://apply.link/2u5GQBG $30 Fee Will Apply also please Submit 2 most recent pay stubs. If Self Employed submit 2 most recent bank statements. Short distance to Starbucks, Target, LACMA, The Grove