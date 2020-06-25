All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue

1218 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1218 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
hot tub
internet access
PRIVATE GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT! Must See Will Go Fast!1 Bedroom 1 Bath 800 Sq Ft A Beautiful Spacious Private Guest House to call home with a private entrance. Located on a lovely tree lined street directly behind the Remodeled Mediterranean Duplex. High 14ft ceilings, New Paint, Restored & Refinished Terra-Cotta Tile Floors, Living room doors that open for indoor/outdoor living. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer Central Air/Heat A shared charming backyard with Grapefruit and Lime trees, Use of deck and jacuzzi spa, Basketball Rim and Net, All utilities included except Cable & WiFi. Fireplace is Not functional Parking on Street NO PETS DO NOT DISTURB Tenants in Duplex. Showings by Appointment Only 24 hr notice Application, Credit, Background check, submitted online only. https://apply.link/2u5GQBG $30 Fee Will Apply also please Submit 2 most recent pay stubs. If Self Employed submit 2 most recent bank statements. Short distance to Starbucks, Target, LACMA, The Grove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College