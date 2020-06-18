All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1217 N Mansfield

1217 North Mansfield Avenue · (310) 274-3900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1217 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available for Lease - minimum 1 year. 1217 1/2 N Mansfield Ave is a brand new single family home displaying flawless craftsmanship & execution in the heart of the Hollywood Media District. This features 4-bed, 4-bath with an enormous rooftop deck w breathtaking views & BBQ ready w natural gas line. Interior is exceptionally bright, beautifully appointed w warm earth tones, achieving a perfect balance of timeless design, sophistication, quality & elegance. Custom cabinetry, built-ins, walls of glass, wide-plank white oak hardwood floors, Bosch & Kitchen Aid appliances, Pekoe & Kohler sinks, beautiful hardware throughout, Milgard windows and doors, NEST thermostat, extra storage, pvt garage pre-wired for an electric vehicle, solar panel ready & much more. This must see home offers a walk score of 91 w endless lifestyle & amenity options in close proximity to Kreation, Equinox, Sprouts, Target and Runyon Canyon. Also available for sale at $1,650,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 N Mansfield have any available units?
1217 N Mansfield has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 N Mansfield have?
Some of 1217 N Mansfield's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 N Mansfield currently offering any rent specials?
1217 N Mansfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 N Mansfield pet-friendly?
No, 1217 N Mansfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1217 N Mansfield offer parking?
Yes, 1217 N Mansfield does offer parking.
Does 1217 N Mansfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 N Mansfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 N Mansfield have a pool?
No, 1217 N Mansfield does not have a pool.
Does 1217 N Mansfield have accessible units?
No, 1217 N Mansfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 N Mansfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 N Mansfield does not have units with dishwashers.
