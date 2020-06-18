1217 N Mansfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available for Lease - minimum 1 year. 1217 1/2 N Mansfield Ave is a brand new single family home displaying flawless craftsmanship & execution in the heart of the Hollywood Media District. This features 4-bed, 4-bath with an enormous rooftop deck w breathtaking views & BBQ ready w natural gas line. Interior is exceptionally bright, beautifully appointed w warm earth tones, achieving a perfect balance of timeless design, sophistication, quality & elegance. Custom cabinetry, built-ins, walls of glass, wide-plank white oak hardwood floors, Bosch & Kitchen Aid appliances, Pekoe & Kohler sinks, beautiful hardware throughout, Milgard windows and doors, NEST thermostat, extra storage, pvt garage pre-wired for an electric vehicle, solar panel ready & much more. This must see home offers a walk score of 91 w endless lifestyle & amenity options in close proximity to Kreation, Equinox, Sprouts, Target and Runyon Canyon. Also available for sale at $1,650,000.