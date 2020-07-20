12127 ANETA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Here is your chance to lease a beautiful home in the highly desirable Del Rey neighborhood! In close proximity to Silicon Beach, Whole Foods, a variety of restaurants, Cinemark Playa Vista Movie Theater, Runway Playa Vista shopping center, bike paths, freeways and much more. Located on a corner lot with a large gated backyard with covered patio and attached 2-car garage. Spacious open layout perfect for entertaining, pet friendly , custom built closets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors through out, gorgeously updated kitchen and bathroom, and the list goes on. Available now!