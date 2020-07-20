All apartments in Los Angeles
12127 ANETA Street
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

12127 ANETA Street

12127 Aneta Street · No Longer Available
Location

12127 Aneta Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Here is your chance to lease a beautiful home in the highly desirable Del Rey neighborhood! In close proximity to Silicon Beach, Whole Foods, a variety of restaurants, Cinemark Playa Vista Movie Theater, Runway Playa Vista shopping center, bike paths, freeways and much more. Located on a corner lot with a large gated backyard with covered patio and attached 2-car garage. Spacious open layout perfect for entertaining, pet friendly , custom built closets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors through out, gorgeously updated kitchen and bathroom, and the list goes on. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12127 ANETA Street have any available units?
12127 ANETA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12127 ANETA Street have?
Some of 12127 ANETA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12127 ANETA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12127 ANETA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12127 ANETA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12127 ANETA Street is pet friendly.
Does 12127 ANETA Street offer parking?
Yes, 12127 ANETA Street offers parking.
Does 12127 ANETA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12127 ANETA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12127 ANETA Street have a pool?
No, 12127 ANETA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12127 ANETA Street have accessible units?
No, 12127 ANETA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12127 ANETA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12127 ANETA Street has units with dishwashers.
