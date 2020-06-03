1212 S Leland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming vintage upper front unit in triplex located in Vista Del Oro, walking distance to Averill Park. Nostalgic kitchen in beautiful condition with white cabinetry, tile countertops, quaint breakfast counter, gas stove and separate laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. The large formal dining room with coffered ceilings is perfect for enjoying family meals and is adjacent to the spacious living room, both with newer neutral carpeting. There are two bedrooms and one full bath. The building has many mature trees and roses. Front and backdoor steps lead on either side of the building into the upper unit. There are ceiling fans throughout and nice cross breezes to enjoy. Detached single-car garage with remote is included. This is a quiet building on a beautiful tree-lined street.