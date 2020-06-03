All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

1212 S Leland Street

1212 South Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 South Leland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming vintage upper front unit in triplex located in Vista Del Oro, walking distance to Averill Park. Nostalgic kitchen in beautiful condition with white cabinetry, tile countertops, quaint breakfast counter, gas stove and separate laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. The large formal dining room with coffered ceilings is perfect for enjoying family meals and is adjacent to the spacious living room, both with newer neutral carpeting. There are two bedrooms and one full bath. The building has many mature trees and roses. Front and backdoor steps lead on either side of the building into the upper unit. There are ceiling fans throughout and nice cross breezes to enjoy. Detached single-car garage with remote is included. This is a quiet building on a beautiful tree-lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 S Leland Street have any available units?
1212 S Leland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 S Leland Street have?
Some of 1212 S Leland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 S Leland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 S Leland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 S Leland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1212 S Leland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1212 S Leland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 S Leland Street offers parking.
Does 1212 S Leland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 S Leland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 S Leland Street have a pool?
No, 1212 S Leland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 S Leland Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 S Leland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 S Leland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 S Leland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
