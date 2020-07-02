Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12104 ST ALLIN
Last updated April 29 2020
12104 ST ALLIN
12104 Allin Street
No Longer Available
Location
12104 Allin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12104 ST ALLIN have any available units?
12104 ST ALLIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12104 ST ALLIN currently offering any rent specials?
12104 ST ALLIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12104 ST ALLIN pet-friendly?
No, 12104 ST ALLIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12104 ST ALLIN offer parking?
Yes, 12104 ST ALLIN offers parking.
Does 12104 ST ALLIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12104 ST ALLIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12104 ST ALLIN have a pool?
No, 12104 ST ALLIN does not have a pool.
Does 12104 ST ALLIN have accessible units?
No, 12104 ST ALLIN does not have accessible units.
Does 12104 ST ALLIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12104 ST ALLIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12104 ST ALLIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12104 ST ALLIN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
