1204 W Florence Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal garage range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

THIS PROPERTY IS THE CORRECT ZONING THAT ALLOWS YOU TO HAVE BOTH BUSINESS AND HOUSING. COMMERCIAL USED MIXED WITH RESIDENTIAL USES



Large Complex with 2 side by side buildings. Total 7 bedrooms and 5 baths.

New lease requires 1st month rent - $7,000

Security Deposit - $7,000

Bank Records proving stable Income. If a business must show business income.

Credit Worthy.



Zoned to living accommodations and business various business types. Onsite secured parking. Gated compound/complex



Location #1 - 1206-1210 W Florence -

* 1st building - 4 bedroom/3 bath house with Kitchen and Living room Area

* 2nd building - 3 bedroom 2/baths; no Kitchen; plus large open space common area for additional beds.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5513516)