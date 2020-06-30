All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1204 W Florence Ave

1204 West Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 West Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS PROPERTY IS THE CORRECT ZONING THAT ALLOWS YOU TO HAVE BOTH BUSINESS AND HOUSING. COMMERCIAL USED MIXED WITH RESIDENTIAL USES

Large Complex with 2 side by side buildings. Total 7 bedrooms and 5 baths.
New lease requires 1st month rent - $7,000
Security Deposit - $7,000
Bank Records proving stable Income. If a business must show business income.
Credit Worthy.

Zoned to living accommodations and business various business types. Onsite secured parking. Gated compound/complex

Location #1 - 1206-1210 W Florence -
* 1st building - 4 bedroom/3 bath house with Kitchen and Living room Area
* 2nd building - 3 bedroom 2/baths; no Kitchen; plus large open space common area for additional beds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 W Florence Ave have any available units?
1204 W Florence Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 W Florence Ave have?
Some of 1204 W Florence Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 W Florence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1204 W Florence Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 W Florence Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1204 W Florence Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1204 W Florence Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1204 W Florence Ave offers parking.
Does 1204 W Florence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 W Florence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 W Florence Ave have a pool?
No, 1204 W Florence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1204 W Florence Ave have accessible units?
No, 1204 W Florence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 W Florence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 W Florence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

