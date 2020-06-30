1204 W Florence Ave

Amenities
THIS PROPERTY IS THE CORRECT ZONING THAT ALLOWS YOU TO HAVE BOTH BUSINESS AND HOUSING. COMMERCIAL USED MIXED WITH RESIDENTIAL USES
Large Complex with 2 side by side buildings. Total 7 bedrooms and 5 baths.
New lease requires 1st month rent - $7,000
Security Deposit - $7,000
Bank Records proving stable Income. If a business must show business income.
Credit Worthy.
Zoned to living accommodations and business various business types. Onsite secured parking. Gated compound/complex
Location #1 - 1206-1210 W Florence -
* 1st building - 4 bedroom/3 bath house with Kitchen and Living room Area
* 2nd building - 3 bedroom 2/baths; no Kitchen; plus large open space common area for additional beds.
No Pets Allowed
