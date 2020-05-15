Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

12036 Saticoy St. - Property Id: 315796



Tastefully remodeled unit. Must see unit!!



Corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd and Saticoy St. Near major retail locations, parks, and schools. Convenient freeway access.



New paint

New Cabinets

Granite counter tops

New appliances, Stove, Fridge, Microwave hood and dishwasher



Very spacious

Large dining area

Kitchen area open to the living room, bar area in between



For faster response please call or text.



Owner pays for water and trash. Renter responsible for gas and electric. No smoking allowed. Up to two small pets permitted. Pet deposit required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315796

(RLNE5915176)