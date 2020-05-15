All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 AM

12036 Saticoy St

12036 Saticoy Street · (213) 842-9104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12036 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12036 Saticoy St. - Property Id: 315796

Tastefully remodeled unit. Must see unit!!

Corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd and Saticoy St. Near major retail locations, parks, and schools. Convenient freeway access.

New paint
New Cabinets
Granite counter tops
New appliances, Stove, Fridge, Microwave hood and dishwasher

Very spacious
Large dining area
Kitchen area open to the living room, bar area in between

For faster response please call or text.

Owner pays for water and trash. Renter responsible for gas and electric. No smoking allowed. Up to two small pets permitted. Pet deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315796
Property Id 315796

(RLNE5915176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12036 Saticoy St have any available units?
12036 Saticoy St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12036 Saticoy St have?
Some of 12036 Saticoy St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12036 Saticoy St currently offering any rent specials?
12036 Saticoy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12036 Saticoy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12036 Saticoy St is pet friendly.
Does 12036 Saticoy St offer parking?
No, 12036 Saticoy St does not offer parking.
Does 12036 Saticoy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12036 Saticoy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12036 Saticoy St have a pool?
No, 12036 Saticoy St does not have a pool.
Does 12036 Saticoy St have accessible units?
No, 12036 Saticoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 12036 Saticoy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12036 Saticoy St has units with dishwashers.
