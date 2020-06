Amenities

garage pool fireplace extra storage

HOME OFFERS 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM AND A FORMAL FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT CAN BE USE AS A BEDROOM. CONVENIENT INDOOR LAUNDRY AREA IN KITCHEN. THE HOME OFFERS PLENTY OF FRONT PARKING AND A SPACIOUS 1 CAR GARAGE FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, METRO, FREEWAYS. BACKYARD HAS A GUEST HOUSE THAT IS BEING LEASED SEPARATELY. POOL IS COVER NOT FOR USE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR LEASE.