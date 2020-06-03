All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1203 Wilcox.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1203 Wilcox
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

1203 Wilcox

1203 Wilcox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1203 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Available November 5, 2019, this 315 Square foot apartment sits in a cute courtyard complex (courtyard is shared) next to Hollywoods Media District and Theater Row, close to West Hollywood Gateway, Trader Joes, Walk of Fame, restaurants, shopping, theaters, clubs and all the services you will need.

* Hardwood floors
* Full kitchen with all appliances
* On site (coin operated) Laundry facilities
* Controlled Access
* Great neighbors!

***This is a No Smoking/No Pets Unit***

It rents for $1875 per month (30 day minimum) with a (refundable) damage deposit of $500, features a full kitchen (granite counter top and maple cabinets), including a built in microwave oven, plus stove and refrigerator (there is no garbage disposal); comes with air conditioner, ceiling fan, features Hardwood floors, and includes Cable television (no movie channels) and free WiFi, in addition to Weekly Linen Change.

Apartment has dishes, cutlery, pots and pans, coffee maker, toaster, electric tea kettle, blender, linens, etc....with on site laundry facilities and controlled access entry (key required to access the property).

Parking is street parking, which is generally not a problem except on street cleaning days (Monday and Tuesday between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, alternating); on those days you need to find a spot on the opposite side of the street or plan to be gone during those hours.

A minimum one month agreement is required, and each applicant MUST have good credit and adequate income in order to qualify; there are no exceptions to this policy.

A refundable $20 application fee is required for credit check and application verification.

The owner pays for water and trash disposal, Electricity, Cable, WiFi, and provides a Weekly Linen change.

Please email me if you have questions or would like to receive an application in PDF format: Wilcoxstudios@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Wilcox have any available units?
1203 Wilcox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Wilcox have?
Some of 1203 Wilcox's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Wilcox currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Wilcox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Wilcox pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Wilcox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1203 Wilcox offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Wilcox offers parking.
Does 1203 Wilcox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Wilcox have a pool?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Wilcox have accessible units?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Wilcox have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College