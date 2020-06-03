1203 Wilcox

Amenities

Available November 5, 2019, this 315 Square foot apartment sits in a cute courtyard complex (courtyard is shared) next to Hollywoods Media District and Theater Row, close to West Hollywood Gateway, Trader Joes, Walk of Fame, restaurants, shopping, theaters, clubs and all the services you will need.



* Hardwood floors

* Full kitchen with all appliances

* On site (coin operated) Laundry facilities

* Controlled Access

* Great neighbors!



***This is a No Smoking/No Pets Unit***



It rents for $1875 per month (30 day minimum) with a (refundable) damage deposit of $500, features a full kitchen (granite counter top and maple cabinets), including a built in microwave oven, plus stove and refrigerator (there is no garbage disposal); comes with air conditioner, ceiling fan, features Hardwood floors, and includes Cable television (no movie channels) and free WiFi, in addition to Weekly Linen Change.



Apartment has dishes, cutlery, pots and pans, coffee maker, toaster, electric tea kettle, blender, linens, etc....with on site laundry facilities and controlled access entry (key required to access the property).



Parking is street parking, which is generally not a problem except on street cleaning days (Monday and Tuesday between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, alternating); on those days you need to find a spot on the opposite side of the street or plan to be gone during those hours.



A minimum one month agreement is required, and each applicant MUST have good credit and adequate income in order to qualify; there are no exceptions to this policy.



A refundable $20 application fee is required for credit check and application verification.



The owner pays for water and trash disposal, Electricity, Cable, WiFi, and provides a Weekly Linen change.



Please email me if you have questions or would like to receive an application in PDF format: Wilcoxstudios@gmail.com