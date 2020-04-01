All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12026 Hoffman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12026 Hoffman Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:10 PM

12026 Hoffman Street

12026 Hoffman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12026 Hoffman Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
gym
Location, location, location! Upscale condominium in the coveted area of Studio City. Located on a quiet side street adjacent to CBS studios. Right around the corner from the best entertainment, shops, and fine dining in Studio City, including Joan’s on Third, Trader Joe’s, Mendocino Farms, and much more. Unit features bright, open living room space with access to patio and roof. High ceilings, fireplace, hard wood floors, and wide open dining space are among the many ideal features of this condominium. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel JENN-AIR appliances and tile floors. The 3 bedrooms include a large master suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom with double sinks, tile floors and oversized shower. Guest bathroom includes bathtub/shower with recently installed new shower doors. Recently installed custom Norman shutters and shades in living room area in addition to NEW washer and dryer and NEST thermostat. Unit is also wired for ADT alarm system. Beautifully maintained complex with exceptional roof top deck, conference room and a full gym with all the latest equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12026 Hoffman Street have any available units?
12026 Hoffman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12026 Hoffman Street have?
Some of 12026 Hoffman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12026 Hoffman Street currently offering any rent specials?
12026 Hoffman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12026 Hoffman Street pet-friendly?
No, 12026 Hoffman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12026 Hoffman Street offer parking?
No, 12026 Hoffman Street does not offer parking.
Does 12026 Hoffman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12026 Hoffman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12026 Hoffman Street have a pool?
No, 12026 Hoffman Street does not have a pool.
Does 12026 Hoffman Street have accessible units?
No, 12026 Hoffman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12026 Hoffman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12026 Hoffman Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College