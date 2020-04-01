12026 Hoffman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system conference room gym

Location, location, location! Upscale condominium in the coveted area of Studio City. Located on a quiet side street adjacent to CBS studios. Right around the corner from the best entertainment, shops, and fine dining in Studio City, including Joan’s on Third, Trader Joe’s, Mendocino Farms, and much more. Unit features bright, open living room space with access to patio and roof. High ceilings, fireplace, hard wood floors, and wide open dining space are among the many ideal features of this condominium. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel JENN-AIR appliances and tile floors. The 3 bedrooms include a large master suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom with double sinks, tile floors and oversized shower. Guest bathroom includes bathtub/shower with recently installed new shower doors. Recently installed custom Norman shutters and shades in living room area in addition to NEW washer and dryer and NEST thermostat. Unit is also wired for ADT alarm system. Beautifully maintained complex with exceptional roof top deck, conference room and a full gym with all the latest equipment.