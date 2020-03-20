All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 S. Muirfield Road

1201 South Muirfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Two to three blocks from Starbucks, Wells Fargo Bank, Panda Express, Ralphs, Subway, OSH, CVS Drugs, Kosher Club, AutoZone and Lowes Home Improvement Center. One Block from Queen Anne Recreational Park. The unit is located on a very quiet and quaint street with almost no traffic or noise! The front of the building has undergone landscaping and a new lobby door, and the front columns are characteristically painted.
Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Amenities: Pets, Hardwood.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Gas Stove.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/930/

IT490308 - IT49SM930

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S. Muirfield Road have any available units?
1201 S. Muirfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S. Muirfield Road have?
Some of 1201 S. Muirfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S. Muirfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S. Muirfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S. Muirfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 S. Muirfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1201 S. Muirfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1201 S. Muirfield Road offers parking.
Does 1201 S. Muirfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 S. Muirfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S. Muirfield Road have a pool?
No, 1201 S. Muirfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1201 S. Muirfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1201 S. Muirfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S. Muirfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 S. Muirfield Road has units with dishwashers.

