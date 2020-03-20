1201 S. Muirfield Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel lobby range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Two to three blocks from Starbucks, Wells Fargo Bank, Panda Express, Ralphs, Subway, OSH, CVS Drugs, Kosher Club, AutoZone and Lowes Home Improvement Center. One Block from Queen Anne Recreational Park. The unit is located on a very quiet and quaint street with almost no traffic or noise! The front of the building has undergone landscaping and a new lobby door, and the front columns are characteristically painted.

Tenant Pays All Utilities.



Amenities: Pets, Hardwood.

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Gas Stove.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/930/



IT490308 - IT49SM930