12000 Highwater Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

12000 Highwater Rd

12000 Highwater Road · (818) 231-3298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $7500 · Avail. Jul 1

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.The living area is bright & open featuring , fireplace & a glass wall of windows with French doors looking out to the lush, manicured yard,3 large bedrooms with, the expansive grounds including lush landscaping & sparkling pool & spa. The large covered patio is perfect for escape from the sun.The home also features a detached 3-car garage.

(RLNE5193366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 Highwater Rd have any available units?
12000 Highwater Rd has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 Highwater Rd have?
Some of 12000 Highwater Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 Highwater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12000 Highwater Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 Highwater Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12000 Highwater Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12000 Highwater Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12000 Highwater Rd does offer parking.
Does 12000 Highwater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 Highwater Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 Highwater Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12000 Highwater Rd has a pool.
Does 12000 Highwater Rd have accessible units?
No, 12000 Highwater Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 Highwater Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 Highwater Rd has units with dishwashers.
