Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

11936 Lucile St.

11936 Lucile Street · No Longer Available
Location

11936 Lucile Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Great Del ReyPocket - Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Completely remodeled bathrooms, both with bathtubs. Wood burning fireplace in living room. "U" shaped kitchen comes with tiled counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Side by side washer and dryer in garage. Garage has automatic door. The kitchen comes with a breakfast area. A converted room off of kitchen can be used as a dining room, office or studio. All bedrooms have ceiling fans keeping the house cool. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and french doors leading to backyard. Modern master bathroom features a two sink vanity, a soaking tub, a separate shower stall with bench and a separate toilet stall. Second and third bedrooms have large closets. Large linen closet and skylight in hallway. Covered brick floor patio and backyard with fruit trees and grassy area. This is truly a lovely house that you don't want to miss! Gardener is paid for. Will consider a dog with additional deposit. Sorry, cats are not allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4673426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11936 Lucile St. have any available units?
11936 Lucile St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11936 Lucile St. have?
Some of 11936 Lucile St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11936 Lucile St. currently offering any rent specials?
11936 Lucile St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11936 Lucile St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11936 Lucile St. is pet friendly.
Does 11936 Lucile St. offer parking?
Yes, 11936 Lucile St. offers parking.
Does 11936 Lucile St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11936 Lucile St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11936 Lucile St. have a pool?
No, 11936 Lucile St. does not have a pool.
Does 11936 Lucile St. have accessible units?
No, 11936 Lucile St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11936 Lucile St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11936 Lucile St. does not have units with dishwashers.
