11936 Lucile St.

Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Great Del ReyPocket - Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Completely remodeled bathrooms, both with bathtubs. Wood burning fireplace in living room. "U" shaped kitchen comes with tiled counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Side by side washer and dryer in garage. Garage has automatic door. The kitchen comes with a breakfast area. A converted room off of kitchen can be used as a dining room, office or studio. All bedrooms have ceiling fans keeping the house cool. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and french doors leading to backyard. Modern master bathroom features a two sink vanity, a soaking tub, a separate shower stall with bench and a separate toilet stall. Second and third bedrooms have large closets. Large linen closet and skylight in hallway. Covered brick floor patio and backyard with fruit trees and grassy area. This is truly a lovely house that you don't want to miss! Gardener is paid for. Will consider a dog with additional deposit. Sorry, cats are not allowed.



No Cats Allowed



