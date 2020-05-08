11919 Culver Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning elevator fireplace

GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER UNIT, STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, NEW OVEN HOOD, CENTRAL A/C, FIREPLACE, CUSTOM PAINT, LAUNDRY FACILITY, ELEVATOR, 24/7 CAMERA SURVEILLANCE, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET



SECURITY DEPOSIT REDUCED IN HALF ON APPROVE CREDIT. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)



Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm, Buzz the leasing office using the intercom, the instruction is on the intercom directory. The intercom will then remotely dial our phone number here in Beverly Hills, which will allow us to buzz you in the bldg. remotely and the unit is unlocked just leave it unlocked when you are done.



**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees.**



Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.