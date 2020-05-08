All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11919 Culver Blvd

11919 Culver Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11919 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER UNIT, STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, NEW OVEN HOOD, CENTRAL A/C, FIREPLACE, CUSTOM PAINT, LAUNDRY FACILITY, ELEVATOR, 24/7 CAMERA SURVEILLANCE, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET

SECURITY DEPOSIT REDUCED IN HALF ON APPROVE CREDIT. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm, Buzz the leasing office using the intercom, the instruction is on the intercom directory. The intercom will then remotely dial our phone number here in Beverly Hills, which will allow us to buzz you in the bldg. remotely and the unit is unlocked just leave it unlocked when you are done.

**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities + government fees.**

Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 Culver Blvd have any available units?
11919 Culver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11919 Culver Blvd have?
Some of 11919 Culver Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 Culver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11919 Culver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 Culver Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11919 Culver Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11919 Culver Blvd offer parking?
No, 11919 Culver Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11919 Culver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11919 Culver Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 Culver Blvd have a pool?
No, 11919 Culver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11919 Culver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11919 Culver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 Culver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11919 Culver Blvd has units with dishwashers.

