11917 Iowa Ave

The studio is located in an area adjacent to some of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the world, not to mention centrally located to all of the great hot spots and cities of the LA area. Come experience beauty, privacy, and peacefulness here!



The place is a small, comfortable, private, detached guest house with dual studios located on a private lot. Studio is suitable for only. You will not see or hear a lot of people (including us the majority of the time) here or have to walk up lots of stairs as you would staying in an apartment environment, this is a very private place close to many amenities. The studio is not lived in at all either; it is not filled with personal belongings, memorabilia, etc, so you wont feel like you are staying in someone elses personal space. It is tastefully decorated with top quality recycled furniture and accessories and provides you with all the necessities you need. It was recently renovated with installation of recessed lighting, and has artsy distressed brick flooring as well as light walls that make it feel pleasant and roomy. Included are pots, plates, utensils, etc for your convenience. Soap, shampoo and conditioner also included.