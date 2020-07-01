All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11917 Iowa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11917 Iowa Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

11917 Iowa Ave

11917 Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11917 Iowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The studio is located in an area adjacent to some of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the world, not to mention centrally located to all of the great hot spots and cities of the LA area. Come experience beauty, privacy, and peacefulness here!

The place is a small, comfortable, private, detached guest house with dual studios located on a private lot. Studio is suitable for only. You will not see or hear a lot of people (including us the majority of the time) here or have to walk up lots of stairs as you would staying in an apartment environment, this is a very private place close to many amenities. The studio is not lived in at all either; it is not filled with personal belongings, memorabilia, etc, so you wont feel like you are staying in someone elses personal space. It is tastefully decorated with top quality recycled furniture and accessories and provides you with all the necessities you need. It was recently renovated with installation of recessed lighting, and has artsy distressed brick flooring as well as light walls that make it feel pleasant and roomy. Included are pots, plates, utensils, etc for your convenience. Soap, shampoo and conditioner also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Iowa Ave have any available units?
11917 Iowa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11917 Iowa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Iowa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Iowa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11917 Iowa Ave offer parking?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Iowa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Iowa Ave have a pool?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Iowa Ave have accessible units?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Iowa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Iowa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11917 Iowa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College