All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303

11912 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11912 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous, spacious newly built townhouse in the heart of Studio City south of the boulevard. Top floor unit in whats being called Studio Cities #1 new Luxury building with only 9 units. This amazing townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, engineered wood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, Caesarstone counter tops, glass tile backsplash. The master bath brings in the ultimate luxury spa experience with large soaking tub and shower, dual sinks with custom tile throughout. Other features include recessed lighting,Cat-5 wiring & tankless water heaters. Building includes a huge rooftop community patio with sitting & lounge chairs, Amazing view of the Hollywood Hills. Subterranean garage with 2 car assigned parking spaces and guest parking Walking distance to the best restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's & Farmers Market. Best of all Carpenter School district and you can walk your kids to school.

(RLNE5435094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 have any available units?
11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 have?
Some of 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 offers parking.
Does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College