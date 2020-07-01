11912 Laurelwood Dr Unit 303

Amenities

Gorgeous, spacious newly built townhouse in the heart of Studio City south of the boulevard. Top floor unit in whats being called Studio Cities #1 new Luxury building with only 9 units. This amazing townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, engineered wood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, Caesarstone counter tops, glass tile backsplash. The master bath brings in the ultimate luxury spa experience with large soaking tub and shower, dual sinks with custom tile throughout. Other features include recessed lighting,Cat-5 wiring & tankless water heaters. Building includes a huge rooftop community patio with sitting & lounge chairs, Amazing view of the Hollywood Hills. Subterranean garage with 2 car assigned parking spaces and guest parking Walking distance to the best restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's & Farmers Market. Best of all Carpenter School district and you can walk your kids to school.



