119 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Designer done lower duplex unit with 3 bed + 3 baths + powder room and a charming private front courtyard on prime Orange Ave. Spacious sun drenched living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Carrera marble chef's kitchen with loads of storage and countertops and stainless appliances and adjacent breakfast area. Hardwood floors and central AC. W+D hookups. Street parking. Garage for storage only. Shared front and backyards. Ask about pets. Fully remodeled beautiful condition. Third Street School District.