Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

119 South ORANGE Drive

119 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Designer done lower duplex unit with 3 bed + 3 baths + powder room and a charming private front courtyard on prime Orange Ave. Spacious sun drenched living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Carrera marble chef's kitchen with loads of storage and countertops and stainless appliances and adjacent breakfast area. Hardwood floors and central AC. W+D hookups. Street parking. Garage for storage only. Shared front and backyards. Ask about pets. Fully remodeled beautiful condition. Third Street School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
119 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 119 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 South ORANGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 119 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 South ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 119 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

