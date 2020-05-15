All apartments in Los Angeles
11885 Wheeler Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

11885 Wheeler Avenue

11885 Wheeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11885 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 2 story home with 4 spacious bedrooms + 3 Baths, and bonus room downstairs. Property completely remodeled from top to bottom. Located in peaceful, and quiet dead end street up against the foothills of Sylmar. An amazing open floor plan! Gorgeous custom wood flooring throughout, smooth ceiling, recessed lighting, shutters, Central AC/Heat & ceiling fans. Beautiful spacious living room leads to gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash, breakfast area with stools, white cabinets, island, and slider leading to backyard. Downstairs is bonus room with slider with built in blinds being used as an office. Upstairs, you'll find master suite with private bath, French doors leading to balcony with spectacular views. There are 3 additional bedrooms, with mirrored closet doors, and one bedroom having French doors also leading to balcony. Attached 2 car garage with overhead shelves, laundry area and RV access with gate. Backyard is truly an entertainer's delight with amazing breathtaking city views, and huge balcony with beautiful iron gate and side ladder for easy access, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, tile flooring, and wired for cable. Truly a place to hang out to relax and watch your favorite sports or movie. Lots of privacy! Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to 118, 210 FWYs. Short drive to Sunland, Burbank, Glendale, LA, Universal Studios, Hollywood or Valley. Luxury living by the mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11885 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
11885 Wheeler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11885 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 11885 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11885 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11885 Wheeler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11885 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11885 Wheeler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11885 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11885 Wheeler Avenue offers parking.
Does 11885 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11885 Wheeler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11885 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
No, 11885 Wheeler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11885 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11885 Wheeler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11885 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11885 Wheeler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
