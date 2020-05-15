11885 Wheeler Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular 2 story home with 4 spacious bedrooms + 3 Baths, and bonus room downstairs. Property completely remodeled from top to bottom. Located in peaceful, and quiet dead end street up against the foothills of Sylmar. An amazing open floor plan! Gorgeous custom wood flooring throughout, smooth ceiling, recessed lighting, shutters, Central AC/Heat & ceiling fans. Beautiful spacious living room leads to gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash, breakfast area with stools, white cabinets, island, and slider leading to backyard. Downstairs is bonus room with slider with built in blinds being used as an office. Upstairs, you'll find master suite with private bath, French doors leading to balcony with spectacular views. There are 3 additional bedrooms, with mirrored closet doors, and one bedroom having French doors also leading to balcony. Attached 2 car garage with overhead shelves, laundry area and RV access with gate. Backyard is truly an entertainer's delight with amazing breathtaking city views, and huge balcony with beautiful iron gate and side ladder for easy access, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, tile flooring, and wired for cable. Truly a place to hang out to relax and watch your favorite sports or movie. Lots of privacy! Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to 118, 210 FWYs. Short drive to Sunland, Burbank, Glendale, LA, Universal Studios, Hollywood or Valley. Luxury living by the mountains.