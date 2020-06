Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Newly remodeled home with large pool and backyard. Features a large open floor plan with beautiful floors throughout. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms total. Features a Private guesthouse with separate entrance. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit. Furnished and Unfurnished options available