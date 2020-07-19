All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11811 S Spring St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11811 S Spring St

11811 South Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

11811 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
rent controlled
extra storage
11811 S Spring St Available 01/18/19 Quiet Single Family Home with Updated Kitchen & New Bathrooms - Open house January 5th (Saturday) between 1pm and 1:45pm confirmed. Send your inquiry online. We will send reminder on January 4th. Ready to move in on January 18, 2019
3 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom, 1150 sqft, secluded backyard great for outdoor entertainment, brand new bathrooms, nicely equipped kitchen, 1 carport parking included, ample street parking, convenient location in a quiet single family residential neighborhood, bonus breakfast area, bonus laundry room with laundry hookup and plenty storage space. A rent control single family property that is rare to find. Lock yourself in before rent increases to another level. Section 8 not accepted. A Must See.
To apply, please go to www.rpmchoice.com and click on "Search Rentals".

(RLNE2073543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 S Spring St have any available units?
11811 S Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 S Spring St have?
Some of 11811 S Spring St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 S Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
11811 S Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 S Spring St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11811 S Spring St is pet friendly.
Does 11811 S Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 11811 S Spring St offers parking.
Does 11811 S Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 S Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 S Spring St have a pool?
No, 11811 S Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 11811 S Spring St have accessible units?
No, 11811 S Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 S Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 S Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
