Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated rent controlled extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

11811 S Spring St Available 01/18/19 Quiet Single Family Home with Updated Kitchen & New Bathrooms - Open house January 5th (Saturday) between 1pm and 1:45pm confirmed. Send your inquiry online. We will send reminder on January 4th. Ready to move in on January 18, 2019

3 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom, 1150 sqft, secluded backyard great for outdoor entertainment, brand new bathrooms, nicely equipped kitchen, 1 carport parking included, ample street parking, convenient location in a quiet single family residential neighborhood, bonus breakfast area, bonus laundry room with laundry hookup and plenty storage space. A rent control single family property that is rare to find. Lock yourself in before rent increases to another level. Section 8 not accepted. A Must See.

To apply, please go to www.rpmchoice.com and click on "Search Rentals".



(RLNE2073543)