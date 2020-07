Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Contemporary condominium with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms in the heart of Brentwood. Bright and spacious residence with almost 2,000 square feet, beautiful open floor plan, and abundant storage. This home includes full-size laundry inside the unit, two private balconies, a well-appointed kitchen, two side-by-side parking spaces and additional parking for guests. Nice open courtyard building with large pool and spa, centrally located on Dorothy and Granville.