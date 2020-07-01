All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11800 Wood Ranch Road
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

11800 Wood Ranch Road

11800 Wood Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Wood Ranch Road, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready for immediate occupancy*Flexible lease time frame*Meticulously maintained estate home by original owner in popular Greyhawk Ranch in Granada Highlands*Enter from the double door entry to soaring ceilings, rich new hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor, plus new carpet in step down living room - all bathed in warm natural light from the ample walls of windows*Updated kitchen with center island, gleaming slab granite counters & backsplash, refinished cabinets, and breakfast area*Wet bar with granite counters and sitting counter*True formal dining room with French doors leading to the back patio*Family room with built-in entertainment center, brick fireplace, opens to the kitchen, and has a slider to the backyard*Large formal living room with gorgeous fireplace*Music room/office/study*Downstairs bedroom has full bathroom*Indoor laundry room with sink*Powder room with granite counter*4 big bedrooms upstairs - 1 with a double door entry and could be a huge bonus room*Romantic master suite features double door entry, high ceilings, views, 2 way fireplace, private bath with 2 sink areas, soaking tub, separate shower, 2 walk-in closets*Huge backyard with grass play areas and patio deck*2 zone HVAC - one is new*3 car garage*Award winning schools - El Oro, Frost, Granada Charter High School*3,515 sf per builder, 3,277 per tax assessor***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Wood Ranch Road have any available units?
11800 Wood Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 Wood Ranch Road have?
Some of 11800 Wood Ranch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Wood Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Wood Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Wood Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 11800 Wood Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11800 Wood Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Wood Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 11800 Wood Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11800 Wood Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Wood Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 11800 Wood Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 11800 Wood Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 11800 Wood Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Wood Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11800 Wood Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

