11800 Wood Ranch Road

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy*Flexible lease time frame*Meticulously maintained estate home by original owner in popular Greyhawk Ranch in Granada Highlands*Enter from the double door entry to soaring ceilings, rich new hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor, plus new carpet in step down living room - all bathed in warm natural light from the ample walls of windows*Updated kitchen with center island, gleaming slab granite counters & backsplash, refinished cabinets, and breakfast area*Wet bar with granite counters and sitting counter*True formal dining room with French doors leading to the back patio*Family room with built-in entertainment center, brick fireplace, opens to the kitchen, and has a slider to the backyard*Large formal living room with gorgeous fireplace*Music room/office/study*Downstairs bedroom has full bathroom*Indoor laundry room with sink*Powder room with granite counter*4 big bedrooms upstairs - 1 with a double door entry and could be a huge bonus room*Romantic master suite features double door entry, high ceilings, views, 2 way fireplace, private bath with 2 sink areas, soaking tub, separate shower, 2 walk-in closets*Huge backyard with grass play areas and patio deck*2 zone HVAC - one is new*3 car garage*Award winning schools - El Oro, Frost, Granada Charter High School*3,515 sf per builder, 3,277 per tax assessor***