1179 S Masselin Street

Cozy House in Mid-City Los Angeles - Hi, did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Watch here: https://youtu.be/cmL-JAmopNk



This is cozy, well maintained 1600 sq. ft. house in the heart of mid city Los Angeles. The house is 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Washer/dryer off the kitchen! All kitchen appliances included. And plenty of storage. House comes furnished but for the right tenant we could deliver it vacant. The neighborhood is quite with pride of ownership. All the houses are maintained and look beautiful. The road has just been repaved and the street is a quiet, tree lined and great for a family. The backyard features a nice grassed lot with a table and chairs and a "sun room" or "granny flat."



Please watch the virtual tour to ensure you like the neighborhood and layout of the house. To move in is first months rent as well as one months rent as a security deposit. We do a thorough background check on all applicants, thank you!



