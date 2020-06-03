All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

1179 S Masselin Street

1179 Masselin Avenue
Location

1179 Masselin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy House in Mid-City Los Angeles - Hi, did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Watch here: https://youtu.be/cmL-JAmopNk

This is cozy, well maintained 1600 sq. ft. house in the heart of mid city Los Angeles. The house is 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Washer/dryer off the kitchen! All kitchen appliances included. And plenty of storage. House comes furnished but for the right tenant we could deliver it vacant. The neighborhood is quite with pride of ownership. All the houses are maintained and look beautiful. The road has just been repaved and the street is a quiet, tree lined and great for a family. The backyard features a nice grassed lot with a table and chairs and a "sun room" or "granny flat."

Please watch the virtual tour to ensure you like the neighborhood and layout of the house. To move in is first months rent as well as one months rent as a security deposit. We do a thorough background check on all applicants, thank you!

(RLNE5175009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 S Masselin Street have any available units?
1179 S Masselin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1179 S Masselin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1179 S Masselin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 S Masselin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1179 S Masselin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1179 S Masselin Street offer parking?
No, 1179 S Masselin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1179 S Masselin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 S Masselin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 S Masselin Street have a pool?
No, 1179 S Masselin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1179 S Masselin Street have accessible units?
No, 1179 S Masselin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 S Masselin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 S Masselin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 S Masselin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 S Masselin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

