1175 N New Hampshire Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1175 N New Hampshire Ave

1175 North New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1175 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

recently renovated
1175 North New Hampshire is a 4-unit fully renovated apartment community located adjacent to Los Angeles highly sought after Silverlake/Sunset Junction neighborhood. Positioned on New Hampshire Avenue, just south of Fountain Avenue. This property is located in a charming neighborhood and offers residents a fully amenitized apartment home. Residents benefit by being located within walking distance to the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Red Line Station as well as being situated less than one mile from the renowned Sunset Junction neighborhood in Silverlake. This area features popular restaurants, trendy retailers, and nightlife venues.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-3-bed-2-bath/2939/

IT491026 (MC2939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
1175 N New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1175 N New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1175 N New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 N New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 N New Hampshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 N New Hampshire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

