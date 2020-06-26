11730 Sierra Morena Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous open floor plan home with 2,228 sq.ft. of living space, 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Grand entrance is open to vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room. Eat-in remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to large family room with fireplace which looks out to an entertainer's backyard. Master bedroom suite has two closets and double sink, shower, & tub bath. 2 generously sized upstairs bedrooms freshly painted. One large bedroom and bath downstairs. Central air / heat, laminate flooring and tile downstairs and tile upstairs. Highlighted features: Neighborhood view from master balcony, inside laundry room with hook-ups, central A/C air / heat, copper plumbing, and direct access 3-car garage. The home in located on a cul-de-sac and has great curb appeal showcasing it’s luscious landscaping and a low maintenance entertainer's backyard with patios slab, and generous grass area. Great location with near transportation, shopping, and, most importantly, within prestigious CASTLEBAY Elementary School, FROST Middle School, and GRANADA HILLS CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL boundaries, and CSUN!!