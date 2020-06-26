All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11730 Sierra Morena Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11730 Sierra Morena Court
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

11730 Sierra Morena Court

11730 Sierra Morena Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11730 Sierra Morena Court, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous open floor plan home with 2,228 sq.ft. of living space, 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Grand entrance is open to vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room. Eat-in remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to large family room with fireplace which looks out to an entertainer's backyard. Master bedroom suite has two closets and double sink, shower, & tub bath. 2 generously sized upstairs bedrooms freshly painted. One large bedroom and bath downstairs. Central air / heat, laminate flooring and tile downstairs and tile upstairs. Highlighted features: Neighborhood view from master balcony, inside laundry room with hook-ups, central A/C air / heat, copper plumbing, and direct access 3-car garage. The home in located on a cul-de-sac and has great curb appeal showcasing it’s luscious landscaping and a low maintenance entertainer's backyard with patios slab, and generous grass area. Great location with near transportation, shopping, and, most importantly, within prestigious CASTLEBAY Elementary School, FROST Middle School, and GRANADA HILLS CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL boundaries, and CSUN!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11730 Sierra Morena Court have any available units?
11730 Sierra Morena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11730 Sierra Morena Court have?
Some of 11730 Sierra Morena Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11730 Sierra Morena Court currently offering any rent specials?
11730 Sierra Morena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11730 Sierra Morena Court pet-friendly?
No, 11730 Sierra Morena Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11730 Sierra Morena Court offer parking?
Yes, 11730 Sierra Morena Court offers parking.
Does 11730 Sierra Morena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11730 Sierra Morena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11730 Sierra Morena Court have a pool?
No, 11730 Sierra Morena Court does not have a pool.
Does 11730 Sierra Morena Court have accessible units?
No, 11730 Sierra Morena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11730 Sierra Morena Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11730 Sierra Morena Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College