Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

11725 Lemay St Unit #8

11725 Lemay St · No Longer Available
Location

11725 Lemay St, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhouse! - Tastefully remodeled unit in a great location. The unit features trendy flooring, elegant chandeliers, base and crown moldings, and much more! Fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and lovely tile back-splash. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Bathrooms have been updated with newer fixtures. Overall great floor plan and design.

Other amenities: Gated building, 2 parking spaces(Tandem), Central air, Washer/Dryer in unit, at the end of a cul-de-sac, Additional storage is also available.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 have any available units?
11725 Lemay St Unit #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 have?
Some of 11725 Lemay St Unit #8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 currently offering any rent specials?
11725 Lemay St Unit #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 pet-friendly?
No, 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 offer parking?
Yes, 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 offers parking.
Does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 have a pool?
No, 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 does not have a pool.
Does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 have accessible units?
No, 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11725 Lemay St Unit #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
