11722 Ohio Ave Unit 305

Newer Construction 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom Condo in West LA! - This Newer construction unit is a short distance from parks, schools, restaurants. shopping and entertainment. this home features:



* 3 Bedrooms

* 3 Full Bathrooms

* 2010 Construction

* 1,483 Square feet of living space

* Stainless Steel Appliances Included (Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave)

* Washer & Dryer included

* Two gated parking spots in garage (Tandem)

* Central AC

* Balcony



Rent: $3,750.00

Security Deposit: 3,750.00

Rent includes water, sewer & trash

Resident responsible for gas & electric



Available around June 8, 2020



Pets okay (Some breed and size restrictions, please call)



Equal Housing Opportunity



Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or

older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns

and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.



Call Omid to schedule a viewing:



310-622-5166



