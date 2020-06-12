11722 Ohio Ave Unit 305

All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

11722 Ohio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Construction 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom Condo in West LA! - This Newer construction unit is a short distance from parks, schools, restaurants. shopping and entertainment. this home features:

* 3 Bedrooms
* 3 Full Bathrooms
* 2010 Construction
* 1,483 Square feet of living space
* Stainless Steel Appliances Included (Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave)
* Washer & Dryer included
* Two gated parking spots in garage (Tandem)
* Central AC
* Balcony

Rent: $3,750.00
Security Deposit: 3,750.00
Rent includes water, sewer & trash
Resident responsible for gas & electric

Available around June 8, 2020

Pets okay (Some breed and size restrictions, please call)

Equal Housing Opportunity

Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or
older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns
and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

Call Omid to schedule a viewing:

310-622-5166

(RLNE4790259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

