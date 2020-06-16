All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11720 Laurelcrest Dr.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

11720 Laurelcrest Dr.

11720 Laurelcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Studio City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11720 Laurelcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! One of a kind on cul-de-sac 2+1.5 w/bonus room! (11720 Laurelcrest) - Studio City home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 2BR + 1.5BA home w/approx 1450 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances + granite countertops; Viking stove w/convection oven + hood; sub-zero refrigerator; home also equipped w/water softener; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; semi-sound proof Bonus Room w/attached half bath - makes for a great movie room, playroom, office or 3rd bedroom; central heat + air; hardwood flooring throughout; located on a cul-de-sac, this property offers tree top views in highly desirable Carpenter school district; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + additional storage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5599460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. have any available units?
11720 Laurelcrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. have?
Some of 11720 Laurelcrest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11720 Laurelcrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11720 Laurelcrest Dr. has units with dishwashers.

