11720 Laurelcrest Dr.

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! One of a kind on cul-de-sac 2+1.5 w/bonus room! (11720 Laurelcrest) - Studio City home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 2BR + 1.5BA home w/approx 1450 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances + granite countertops; Viking stove w/convection oven + hood; sub-zero refrigerator; home also equipped w/water softener; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; semi-sound proof Bonus Room w/attached half bath - makes for a great movie room, playroom, office or 3rd bedroom; central heat + air; hardwood flooring throughout; located on a cul-de-sac, this property offers tree top views in highly desirable Carpenter school district; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + additional storage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5599460)