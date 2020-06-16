11720 Laurelcrest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! One of a kind on cul-de-sac 2+1.5 w/bonus room! (11720 Laurelcrest) - Studio City home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 2BR + 1.5BA home w/approx 1450 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances + granite countertops; Viking stove w/convection oven + hood; sub-zero refrigerator; home also equipped w/water softener; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; semi-sound proof Bonus Room w/attached half bath - makes for a great movie room, playroom, office or 3rd bedroom; central heat + air; hardwood flooring throughout; located on a cul-de-sac, this property offers tree top views in highly desirable Carpenter school district; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + additional storage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5599460)