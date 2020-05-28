All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1172 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1172 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Privately located behind tall hedges and gated, this upper duplex is brimming with modern updates and appointments; complementing the Spanish charm, original old-world character, and architectural elements. Natural light illuminates the home through picture windows and French doors with easy access to private outdoor space. The recently remodeled floor plan retains many original architectural features and consists of two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms. The kitchen has been beautifully remodeled with white cabinets, Caesarstone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room connects to the living room and kitchen and there is an office or den for flexible living options. The large master suite is complete with a sophisticated remodeled en-suite bathroom. Located in desirable Carthay Square, central to Mid-City, the Grove, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and with access to the 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College