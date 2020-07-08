11661 Texas Ave

Amenities
This newly remodeled great 1+1 offers hardwood flooring, ample closet space, dinning area,
stove, dishwasher and on-site covered parking.
The 9 unit complex offers on-site laundry, great location and a quiet living experience.
Close to Wilshire Corridor and Brentwood Village's shops and resturants, 5 mintues from
UCLA and Westwood Village, 10 mintues from Santa Monica Pier and local area attractions.
Please contact management to make an appointment.
* Walking distance from Wilshire Blvd and San Vicente Villages and Shops
