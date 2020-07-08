11661 Texas Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Texas Living - Property Id: 268780



This newly remodeled great 1+1 offers hardwood flooring, ample closet space, dinning area,

stove, dishwasher and on-site covered parking.



The 9 unit complex offers on-site laundry, great location and a quiet living experience.



Close to Wilshire Corridor and Brentwood Village's shops and resturants, 5 mintues from

UCLA and Westwood Village, 10 mintues from Santa Monica Pier and local area attractions.



Please contact management to make an appointment.



* Walking distance from Wilshire Blvd and San Vicente Villages and Shops

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268780

Property Id 268780



(RLNE5734019)