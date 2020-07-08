All apartments in Los Angeles
11661 Texas Ave

11661 Texas Avenue
Location

11661 Texas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Texas Living - Property Id: 268780

This newly remodeled great 1+1 offers hardwood flooring, ample closet space, dinning area,
stove, dishwasher and on-site covered parking.

The 9 unit complex offers on-site laundry, great location and a quiet living experience.

Close to Wilshire Corridor and Brentwood Village's shops and resturants, 5 mintues from
UCLA and Westwood Village, 10 mintues from Santa Monica Pier and local area attractions.

Please contact management to make an appointment.

* Walking distance from Wilshire Blvd and San Vicente Villages and Shops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268780
Property Id 268780

(RLNE5734019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11661 Texas Ave have any available units?
11661 Texas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11661 Texas Ave have?
Some of 11661 Texas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11661 Texas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11661 Texas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11661 Texas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11661 Texas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11661 Texas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11661 Texas Ave offers parking.
Does 11661 Texas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11661 Texas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11661 Texas Ave have a pool?
No, 11661 Texas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11661 Texas Ave have accessible units?
No, 11661 Texas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11661 Texas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11661 Texas Ave has units with dishwashers.

