11650 National Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub cable included walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Located directly next door to Whole Foods and Starbucks, National Apartments offers absolutely gorgeous interior finishes coupled with a West Los Angeles location that is totally stellar! We are just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific Ocean, minutes to Century City, Venice, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street in Downtown Santa Monica. The community features a large solar heated pool, bike parking, an interior courtyard gazebo with barbeques, on-site management and ultra premium interior finishes including brand new cabinets, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, backsplash, glass showers, crown molding, 6" baseboards, premium LED lighting and stainless steel appliances! We are excited to show you around and tour you through!