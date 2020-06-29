All apartments in Los Angeles
11650 National Blvd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

11650 National Blvd.

11650 National Blvd · (310) 807-6735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11650 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11650 National Blvd..

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Located directly next door to Whole Foods and Starbucks, National Apartments offers absolutely gorgeous interior finishes coupled with a West Los Angeles location that is totally stellar! We are just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific Ocean, minutes to Century City, Venice, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street in Downtown Santa Monica. The community features a large solar heated pool, bike parking, an interior courtyard gazebo with barbeques, on-site management and ultra premium interior finishes including brand new cabinets, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, backsplash, glass showers, crown molding, 6" baseboards, premium LED lighting and stainless steel appliances! We are excited to show you around and tour you through!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply. Free Pet Rent
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11650 National Blvd. have any available units?
11650 National Blvd. has 2 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11650 National Blvd. have?
Some of 11650 National Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11650 National Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
11650 National Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11650 National Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11650 National Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 11650 National Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 11650 National Blvd. offers parking.
Does 11650 National Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11650 National Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11650 National Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 11650 National Blvd. has a pool.
Does 11650 National Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 11650 National Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11650 National Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11650 National Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
