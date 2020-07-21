All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

11646 Chenault Street

11646 Chenault Street · No Longer Available
Location

11646 Chenault Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Upscale urban living at its finest! Heart of Brentwood, ideal location for busy professionals: steps to eclectic dining & retail on San Vicente, Montana & Barrington, centrally-located near Getty Ctr, UCLA, Century City, the 405 and the Beaches! Secure, prestigious Chenault Villas, a small community w/excellent exterior presence offers YOU a relaxing resort lifestyle. Pool, Gym, abundant Guest parking, extra garage storage, 2 side by side parking directly accessible by elevator complement superb amenities of never-previously rented 2+2, 1178 sqft condo.

1st floor, private & quiet end unit, Open flrplan, neutral palette & mltiple glass drs to private patio w lush greenery for alfresco dining, BBQ. Elegant Living Rm w/ built-in glass cabinets, & crwn moldings. Cozy dining area opening up to updated kitchen w stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & wine cooler. Contemporary bthrms, also w/granite counters, convenient indoor laundry. Serene large, private bedrooms in separate wing with en-suite Master Retreat. Pristine maple wood floors, Frnch & sliding glass drs, central Heat, higher ceilings. Walk to Sunday's Farmers' Market, coffee shops, Whole Foods, Brentwood Village. Excellent schools within reach. Easy access to freeway & beaches. Acceptable credit reports, proof of funds & of employment required, absolutely No Pets per HOA. Owners provide Home Warranty protection & water is included. See photos & make your personal viewing appointment today. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11646 Chenault Street have any available units?
11646 Chenault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11646 Chenault Street have?
Some of 11646 Chenault Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11646 Chenault Street currently offering any rent specials?
11646 Chenault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11646 Chenault Street pet-friendly?
No, 11646 Chenault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11646 Chenault Street offer parking?
Yes, 11646 Chenault Street offers parking.
Does 11646 Chenault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11646 Chenault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11646 Chenault Street have a pool?
Yes, 11646 Chenault Street has a pool.
Does 11646 Chenault Street have accessible units?
No, 11646 Chenault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11646 Chenault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11646 Chenault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
