11646 Chenault Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Upscale urban living at its finest! Heart of Brentwood, ideal location for busy professionals: steps to eclectic dining & retail on San Vicente, Montana & Barrington, centrally-located near Getty Ctr, UCLA, Century City, the 405 and the Beaches! Secure, prestigious Chenault Villas, a small community w/excellent exterior presence offers YOU a relaxing resort lifestyle. Pool, Gym, abundant Guest parking, extra garage storage, 2 side by side parking directly accessible by elevator complement superb amenities of never-previously rented 2+2, 1178 sqft condo.



1st floor, private & quiet end unit, Open flrplan, neutral palette & mltiple glass drs to private patio w lush greenery for alfresco dining, BBQ. Elegant Living Rm w/ built-in glass cabinets, & crwn moldings. Cozy dining area opening up to updated kitchen w stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & wine cooler. Contemporary bthrms, also w/granite counters, convenient indoor laundry. Serene large, private bedrooms in separate wing with en-suite Master Retreat. Pristine maple wood floors, Frnch & sliding glass drs, central Heat, higher ceilings. Walk to Sunday's Farmers' Market, coffee shops, Whole Foods, Brentwood Village. Excellent schools within reach. Easy access to freeway & beaches. Acceptable credit reports, proof of funds & of employment required, absolutely No Pets per HOA. Owners provide Home Warranty protection & water is included. See photos & make your personal viewing appointment today. Hurry!